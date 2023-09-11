COMANCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – The community of Comanche came together Monday for the funeral of a well-loved teenager whose body was discovered on the side of a two-lane highway earlier this month.

The OSBI confirmed to KFOR that it’s helping with the investigation into the “suspicious death” of Noah Presgrove.

Noah Presgrove. Image courtesy Hodges Photography.

The parking lot outside the Comanche High School Gym was packed with community members and former classmates, dressed in red shirts and football jerseys. They lined up to say goodbye to 19-year-old Noah Presgrove.

“He was a great kid and he’s an awesome athlete,” said Andrew Jones, moments before going into the funeral.

Presgrove, who graduated three months earlier, was a star athlete at Comanche. He competed in both high school football and wrestling.

“He was on his way to being awesome,” said Jones. “He was really kind and would help anyone.”

Pregrove’s body was discovered September 4 along Highway 81 in Jefferson County, north of the small town of Terral. He lived 30 miles north in Comanche.

Investigators initially thought it was a hit and run, but the OSBI confirmed it was now assisting in the investigation and the case was considered a “suspicious death.”

“I don’t have any clue what’s going on,” said Jones when asked if he’d heard what happened to Presgrove.

Many in the community, along with family and friends, have been left wondering what happened on the highway. OSBI said it was waiting on a report from the medical examiners office to determine the next steps in the investigation.