CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Clinton Police Department with a homicide investigation.

According to the OSBI, officers with Clinton PD responded to a home near West Modelle Avenue and South Fourth St. around 11 p.m. on Friday, September 22. Upon arrival, investigators learned that an altercation led to the death of 48-year-old Lyman Weasel Bear Jr.

Officials say the cause of death is yet to be determined by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or the Clinton Police Department at 580-323-2323.

“We would like to thank the Clinton Police Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us with this case.” said the OSBI.