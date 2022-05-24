GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Guymon.

Around 3:20 p.m. on May 23, the Guymon Police Department received a 911 call from a home in the 900 block of N.W. 16th St. in Guymon.

The caller was making odd statements, so officers responded to the home to check on the caller’s welfare.

When police arrived, they found a man pacing in the driveway with a long gun.

Officials say the man put the gun down and then went inside the home. At that point, officers worked to clear neighbors from the area.

Authorities say that’s when the man came out of the house with a second long gun and pointed it at officers.

Agents say officers shot the man, who was identified as 53-year-old Randal Haynes. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the OSBI has taken over the investigation.