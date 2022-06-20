ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a family member called 911 to report a disturbance at a home in the 37000 block of County Street 2672 in Anadarko.

A deputy responded to the call and found a man with a weapon in the yard.

Officials say at some point, the deputy shot the man. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Once the OSBI’s investigation is complete, agents will submit a report to the district attorney’s office. It will then be up to the district attorney to determine whether or not to file charges.