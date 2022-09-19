COVINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say it all started when a relative called the Covington Police Department to report a mental health situation involving 35-year-old Weston Cassody.

The police department then contacted the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the call in the 7400 block of S. Highway 74 in Covington.

Once a deputy went inside the home, investigators say Cassody grabbed a knife and began threatening the deputy.

At that point, the deputy told Cassody to drop the knife but he refused.

That’s when the deputy shot Cassody.

The deputy immediately called for paramedics and began rendering aid, but Cassody was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the OSBI is investigating the shooting.

No other information is being released at this time.