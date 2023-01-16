MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in McAlester.

Officials say this case actually involves officers from two different police departments.

It all started with a 911 call on Jan. 14, asking about a welfare check for a man who was believed to be having a mental episode.

Authorities with the McAlester Police Department responded to a home in the 1900 block of Green Meadows Dr. in McAlester. Officers with the Krebs Police Department also responded to the scene.

When police arrived, they were met by a man armed with a carbine rifle in the doorway of the home.

OSBI agents say officers told the man to drop the gun, but he refused.

At some point, officers shot the man and immediately began rendering aid to him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.