MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee County.

Investigators say it all started when officers with the Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest a man with outstanding warrants.

At some point, authorities say officers shot and killed Benjamin Ridley, who was armed with a handgun.

So far, no other information is being released