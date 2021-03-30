OSBI investigating death in Seminole County, seeking public’s help

SEMINIOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of a 23-year-old in Seminole County and are seeking information from the public.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with investigating the death of Faithe Ely, according to an OSBI news release.

The Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Agents ask that anyone who traveled on Highway 56 south of 270 in Seminole County on Sunday night to contact them. They are trying to obtain information on a light-colored pickup pulling a trailer.

“Particularly anyone who was driving along Highway 56 between 270 and Sasakwa between 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. In addition, if anyone saw a light-colored truck pulling a trailer along that route during the same time, or if you are the driver of the truck and trailer please contact the OSBI,” the news release states.

Here are two surveillance videos that capture footage of the pickup and trailer passing by a gas station.

Please call (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have information that will help OSBI agents with the investigation. You can remain anonymous..