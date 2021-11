OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the Ottawa County Jail.

Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, detention staff were alerted by inmates that 38-year-old Michael W. Victor was having medical issues.

Staff rendered aid but Victor was died at a nearby hospital.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.