OSBI investigating death of suspect following gunfight with deputies in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect died following a gunfight with Cherokee County deputies, but Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials are not yet saying exactly how the suspect died.

The gunfight occurred at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday after Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a domestic violence incident in the 19500 block of West Cookson Bend Road in Cookson, Okla.

Jerett Gray, 33, was identified as the suspect. A woman at the location told Gray that law enforcement was being called. Gray then told the woman to tell the officers that he would start shooting when they arrived, according to an OSBI news release.

“Upon the arrival of the deputies, Gray fired at the deputies and one of the deputies returned fire. No one was struck during the exchange of gunfire,” the news release states.

Gray then fled and hid. He was later found dead with a single gunshot wound.

An OSBI spokeswoman said Gray was not shot during the gunfight. She would not give an official comment on the source of the fatal gunshot wound Gray suffered.