OSBI investigating death of suspect found unconscious in Clinton City Jail

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is probing the death of a suspect who was found unconscious in the Clinton City Jail.

The Clinton Police Department requested a full OSBI investigation into the death of 37-year-old Butch Thomas Herndon on Aug. 31, according to OSBI officials.

Clinton officers arrested Herndon on suspicion of public intoxication in the 1200 block of Modelle Avenue, just after noon on Aug. 31.

Herndon was taken to the Clinton City Jail and placed in a cell by himself. Staff checked on him a few minutes later and found him unconscious in the cell.

EMS arrived and transported Herndon to Alliance Health Hospital, where he died.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Herndon’s death, according to OSBI officials.