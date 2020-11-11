OSBI investigating Delaware County inmate death

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Delaware County Detention Center inmate.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance just after midnight on Wednesday, following the death of 51-year-old Brian Edward Anderson, according to an OSBI news release.

Anderson was detained at the jail on a writ from the Department of Corrections.

Detention Center staff was alerted on Tuesday that Anderson was suffering through a medical episode.

Jail personnel called paramedics and Anderson was taken to INTEGRIS Hospital in Grove, Okla., where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

