OSBI investigating disappearance of 82-year-old Oklahoma woman

NEW LIMA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are asking for the public’s help finding an 82-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the disappearance of 82-year-old Ruth Elizabeth Louie of New Lima, Oklahoma.

Louie is described as a black female, who stands 5’2″ tall, and weighs 140 to 150 pounds.

Ruth Louie

Louie was last seen on Feb. 4 in the Twin Bridges area of Hwy 270. She was known to walk from New Lima to Wewoka every day.

Investigators say she was last seen getting into a white Nissan Altima driven by a white man.

Driver of Nissan

OSBI agents would like to speak with the man to determine if he has any information about Louie or where she was headed that day.

Please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have any information about her whereabouts or if you can help identify the man pictured so that agents can speak with him.