OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents.

Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1, 2021.

  • Jared Lashan Lennox
  • Krystal Jean Marie Terrell

The pair was reporting missing May 12, 2021.

Lennox and Terrell were in a dating relationship.

Anyone who had contact with either Lennox or Terrell after May 1, or has knowledge of his or her whereabouts or circumstances surrounding their disappearance is encouraged to contact the Hugo Police Department at 580-326-2130 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

