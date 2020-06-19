OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Follow the Storms
JAY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Delaware County left one person dead.

Just before midnight on June 18, an individual who lived in the 200 block of S. Hampton in Jay called 911 reporting that another individual was threatening them.

Jay police responded and an officer encountered the suspect, who ultimately ran from the officer.

Over the course of an hour, police had several encounters with the suspect who also allegedly assaulted a family member who came to help the 911 caller.

During another altercation with the officer at 1:18 a.m., the suspect was fatally shot. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Henry Barnes, Jr.

OSBI officials say no additional information will be released at this time.

Once the OSBI is finished with its investigation, a report will be submitted to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.

