OSBI investigating homicide after woman found dead in Union City

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on the side of a Canadian County road on Wednesday morning.

“Discovered a deceased female out here,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI.

Investigators sifted through a suitcase on a rural Canadian County road where they found clothes, notes, and shoes.

Hoping for answers as to what happened to the woman found just a few feet away.

“The Union City police department received a 911 call about 8:50 this morning and came out to the scene. Was here within about 10 minutes,” Arbeitman said.

That phone call came from someone just driving by who discovered a female lying dead on the gravel.

The OSBI was called in to assist.

“Usually in smaller, rural, communities we do get requested more often than in larger, urban areas because they don’t have the resources or the manpower and we do. We can come in and we can help them,” Arbeitman said.

Crime scene tape stretched from one side of the road to the other, with nothing but farmland surrounding the area.

“Right now, we’re using our crime scene- our FARO 3D camera to scan the crime scene. Once that’s complete and we have a thorough picture of the crime scene. Then we’ll go in,” Arbeitman said.

The OSBI tells News 4 the victim’s family will be notified before they can release the identity.

“We don’t have a cause of death yet. That will be determined by the medical examiner,” Arbeitman said.