WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.

Agents identified the victim as 37-year-old Shaun Burden.

Wewoka Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of the 100 block of North Sasakwa Sunday when they heard gunshots, according to OSBI officials.

Burden’s neighbors called 9-1-1 and reported the shooting.

Officers traveled to the 200 block of West 2nd Avenue at around 6:10 a.m. and found Burden dead.

Police asked OSBI agents to assist with the investigation.

“Anyone who has any information, or was in the area at that time and observed suspicious activity, should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.