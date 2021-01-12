OSBI investigating jail deficiencies following inmate’s murder at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has been charged with killing his cellmate earlier this month.

During a routine check at the jail, staff members saw 27-year-old Shaquile D Shaun Brown with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand.

Staff members saw Brown’s cellmate, 40-year-old Brad Leon Lane, “partially under a mattress.”

Once officials were able to get control of Brown and remove him from the cell, they worked to provide medical attention to Lane.

However, they quickly realized Lane was not breathing and had no heartbeat.

“The victim, when he came into the detention center, he had a boot, a walking boot, a brace, that he wears all the time and it had a metal bracket in that brace, in that boot that he wore,” said Greg Williams, Oklahoma County Detention Center Administrator.

Williams said they believe Brown used that metal bracket to kill Lane.

Brown was booked into jail on several charges including several counts of aggravated assault and battery, robbery and drug possession charges.

Lane was booked into jail on Dec. 11 for possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

Now, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says Brown has been charged in connection with Lane’s death.

“I have charged Mr. Brown with the Murder of his cellmate, Mr. Lane. The State alleges that Mr. Brown is directly responsible for the murder, but the investigation is not stopping there. The OSBI and my office are investigating recent jail deaths. I am hopeful that the investigation will expose any deficiencies in, or violations of policy and procedures that are resulting in inmate deaths in the Oklahoma County Jail, so those issues can be addressed. Additionally, we are attempting to determine if any of the jail administration or Trustees of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (the Jail Trust), knew or should have known of the staffing deficiencies or conditions that may have contributed to any of the inmate deaths. Those responsible for the operation of the jail may be held criminally liable if evidence exists to prove that they knew of the staffing deficiencies and conditions that contributed to the inmate deaths, and did nothing.”