ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Atoka County are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old Oklahoma man.
Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, dispatchers with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man lying in the wooded area off of Boggy Depot Rd.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of a deceased man.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Keith Stark. Investigators say his manner of death was a homicide.
At this point, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crime.
- Boeing 737 Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight
- Winter storm causes Scissortail Park New Year’s Eve celebration to be modified
- New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
- This is a wet storm coming into Oklahoma next few days! Rain, Thunderstorms, ice, snow all possible.
- OSBI investigating man’s murder in Atoka County