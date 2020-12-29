OSBI investigating man’s murder in Atoka County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Atoka County are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, dispatchers with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man lying in the wooded area off of Boggy Depot Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a deceased man.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Keith Stark. Investigators say his manner of death was a homicide.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crime.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter