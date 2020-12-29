OSBI investigating man’s murder in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Atoka County are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, dispatchers with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man lying in the wooded area off of Boggy Depot Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a deceased man.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Keith Stark. Investigators say his manner of death was a homicide.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crime.