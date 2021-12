MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the murder of a local man.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities in Muskogee County found 38-year-old Cornelius Dwayne Swift dead in the rural part of the county.

Now, agents are investigating Swift’s murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.