WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A New Mexico man died in Oklahoma under suspicious circumstances, and now OSBI agents are looking for answers.

A body was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Okla., on April 29. The deceased individual was identified as 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods on May 3, according to OSBI officials.

Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods. Photo from OSBI.

Woods’ family told authorities he was known to hitchhike between Roswell and Norman, Okla., and was last seen in Norman toward the end of March.

“Anyone who saw Woods, gave him a ride, or has any information pertaining to his death can contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI agents said.