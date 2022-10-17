CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, investigators were called to an area near Texas Ave. and S.W. 3rd in Anadarko.

Officials say an Anadarko police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4th and Louisiana and began questioning the occupants.

As officers were getting 26-year-old Angel Jimenez out of the vehicle, Jimenez ran from the scene.

A short foot pursuit ended with Jimenez being shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a gun was recovered at the scene.

At this point, the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.