CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving deputies from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and a Marshal with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man with a nail gun causing a disturbance at a business located on East Tower Lane in Claremore.

Investigators say the subject, 39-year-old William Fairweather, locked himself in an office inside the business and refused to leave.

“Rogers County deputies and a Marshal with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service attempted to speak with Fairweather, but Fairweather remained uncooperative,” said OSBI officials.

According to the investigation, Fairweather was shot after threatening law enforcement with the nail gun.

Fairweather was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.