OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Duncan Thursday afternoon.

OSBI investigators say Duncan Police Department received a 911 call from the 300 block of West Maple around 4 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, 43-year-old Shawn Tillison came out from the residence pointing a gun in the air.

Officers say Tillison did not respond to officer’s commands to put the weapon down.

After the officers attempted to take him into custody with less-lethal methods, the man pointed the gun at officers and lethal force was used, the OSBI says.

The OSBI does not release the name of the officers involved unless the District Attorney determines charges should be filed.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

