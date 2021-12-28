OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, the Anadarko Police Department received a call about a disturbance at a local hotel.

When officers arrived, they found a man, a woman, and a child inside a vehicle at the hotel. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

The driver led officers from the Anadarko Police Department, Verden Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a pursuit.

OHP troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention and stopped the car on County Road 1310 and County Road 2760.

Once the vehicle stopped, the woman and the child got out of the vehicle safely. Fortunately, neither were injured.

The man remained in a vehicle and a short standoff took place.

Agents say during the standoff, there was an altercation and shots were fired.

The man was shot and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

So far, no other information is being released at this time.