GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Guthrie.

An officer-involved shooting took place in Guthrie around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to officials, police were trying to check on a woman that was with the alleged shooting suspect.

Four officers initially responded but by the height of the incident, it is said that up to 25 officers were on scene.

When backup authorities arrived, the suspect was seen wearing a bulletproof vest while handling a rifle. Police say the suspect raised his rifle which prompted both Logan County deputies and Guthrie police to shoot.

The woman is said to be fine and the shooting suspect was flown to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the suspect was shot three times and is receiving medical attention.

This is an ongoing investigation.