GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Guymon.

Around 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 9, the Guymon Police Department answered a call about a disgruntled employee at a business in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers began talking to 26-year-old Chiewelthap Mariar.

Officials say Mariar produced a knife and began advancing toward officers.

Authorities allege that officers tried to de-escalate the situation before deploying a taser.

The taser was unsuccessful but Mariar continued advancing toward officers. That’s when an officer shot Mariar.

Mariar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.