HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Harper County on Thursday.

According to the OSBI, a man attempted to enter a home with a shotgun on the 100 block of Walnut Drive in Buffalo on Thursday, November 24. Harper County Deputies responded to the incident around 6:30 a.m. after the subject had left on foot.

Officials say the subject was armed with weapons when deputies encountered him at the intersection of NE 6th Street and E. Brule Street in Buffalo. The man opened fire and hit one deputy. Harper County Deputies returned fire and the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

The OSBI is currently investigating the incident alongside the Harper County Sheriff’s Office.