OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawton.

On Sunday, officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a home in the 1800 block of N.W Lincoln Ave. after dispatchers received a call about someone violating a protective order.

After officers arrived on the scene, authorities say one person was shot by police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

So far, no other information is being released.