PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ponca City.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, a clerk at a liquor store in the 2000 block of N. 14th St. in Ponca City called police to report a theft.

Investigators say a man went into the store, stole some alcohol and left the business. Officers spotted the man and pursued him for about a mile.

Authorities say the man, who was armed with a gun, carjacked a woman driving along the road.

Officers pursued the man, who returned to the area where the original theft took place.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say the suspect drove through a grassy field and abandoned the vehicle near some woods.

Police chased after the man into the woods.

At some point, the man turned around and appeared to have a gun. Officers fired at the man, who was killed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but no additional information is being released at this time.