PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Prague.

According to the OSBI, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance regarding the shooting.

On December 1, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident at a residence near Sherman Road and Wolverine Road in Prague. Upon arrival, officers found a man holding a knife. When authorities attempted to make contact with him, he charged at the officers and attempted to stab a deputy. This prompted another deputy to discharge their weapon and shoot the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where he later died. No one else was injured in the incident.

No more information is available as the investigation is ongoing.