POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a possible arson in Shawnee.

The fire ignited Wednesday night in the 16000 block of Drummond Road.

Someone contacted the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 8:08 p.m. and reported seeing flames from the road.

No one was at home when the fire ignited.

The Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with the investigation. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is also helping with the investigation.

“Anyone in the area after 7 p.m. last night who saw vehicles or people are asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.