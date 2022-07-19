ROLAND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is probing the deadly shooting of a man on Monday.

Cody Nichols, mugshot from OSBI

Cody Nichols, 34, of Roland was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, according to OSBI officials.

Roland police were called at 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of Nichols Street regarding a man being shot.

Officers found Nichols at the scene. Nichols said he shot 42-year-old Stephen Moravac, OSBI officials said.

Moravac was transported to a hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where he later died.

Police took Nichols into custody at the scene. He was later arrested at the Roland Police Department.

Roland police officials asked OSBI to lead the investigation. Roland police and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office will assist with the investigation.