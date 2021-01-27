OSBI investigating shooting death of Wynnewood man, seeks public assistance

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the shooting death of a Wynnewood man.

Jimmy Amos, 57, was wounded when shots were fired into his home in the 800 block of North Severs just before 2 a.m. on April 12, 2020, according to an OSBI news release.

Amos was treated for his injuries at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He died at an in-patient treatment center in June.

The Wynnewood Police Department asked OSBI to assist with the investigation three days after the shooting.

OSBI investigators are now calling upon the public for help in getting to the bottom of the fatal shooting.

“If you know anything or saw anything back in April 2020, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.