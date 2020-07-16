OSBI investigating shooting of female suspect by Minco reserve officer in Union City

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in which a Minco reserve officer shot a female suspect in Union City.

OSBI issued a news release on Wednesday, stating that they have gathered information from an initial investigation.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance just before 3 a.m. on July 11 concerning a situation that began in Minco and ended in Union City.

“The incident began in Minco when a reserve officer with the Minco Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle,” the news release states.

However, the female driver of the vehicle fled north into Union City. She lost control of the vehicle and crashed at 89th and Evans Road, according to the news release.

The reserve officer exited his vehicle, but the driver attempted to flee once again in her vehicle, the news release states.

“The officer fired his weapon and the driver was hit,” the news release states.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

OSBI did not release any further details.

“The OSBI’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges,” the news release states.

