NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death after the remains of a female were recovered at Lake Thunderbird.

OSBI officials say the woman’s remains were discovered Monday and the Oklahoma State Park Rangers requested OSBI assistance at 6:18 p.m.

Currently, the woman’s remains are with the Medical Examiner to determine her identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.