OSBI investigating suspicious death in N.E. Oklahoma

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a homeowner was found dead in a garage in the northeastern part of the state.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Catoosa police officers were conducting a welfare check in the 18000 block of East Archer after a homeowner had not been seen or heard from for several days.

When conducting the welfare check, officers noticed “a foul smell” coming from the garage.

They then saw a body lying on the floor deceased. Officials say the death of the victim is suspicious.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the victim’s identity and the cause of death.

If you have any information about this case, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.