OSBI investigating suspicious death, searching for other possible victims in fatal Noble fire

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - State agents are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Red Rock.

They’ve ruled the body found in the rubble a suspicious death, and are searching for other possible victims.

The fire was called into authorities by a passerby Tuesday night around midnight.

“The structure was obviously fully involved, mostly on the ground already by the time we arrived here,” said Noble County Dep. Cory Rink.

He said it was one of the worst fires he’s witnessed.

“When it’s basically already on the ground we still have to put the fire out,” Dep. Rink said. “and we still have to do a search and rescue, just look for anybody who may or may not be inside the residence.”

The OSBI was called in after the remains of one person were found in what’s left of the home.

A cadaver dog and drone were utilized to help find any other evidence of victims or what occurred.

The home belongs to a couple but OSBI agents aren’t releasing their names until the body has been identified and more is known about the ongoing investigation.

Agents are still working to determine whether the scene of the fatal fire is a crime scene.

But those close to the couple fear the worst.

“It’s hard, you know?” said Katie Bennett. “Makes me anxious just waiting because we’ve been hearing different things since 6:30 this morning.”

Bennett said she was especially close to the woman, someone she describes as the heart of the community, and a fierce and driving force for the youth of Red Rock.

“She’s very vocal about those that she loves and that’s one of the best things about her because you never have to question how she feels about you,” Bennett said. “I hope that she knew how much we depended on her.”