MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating what officials describe as a suspicious death in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted OSBI at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and requested that OSBI agents investigate a suspicious death in the 19300 block of Cedar Hill Road in Madill, according to OSBI officials.

“A family member found the deceased and called 9-1-1,” OSBI officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

OSBI officials said additional information will be released after it becomes available.