COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Cotton Co. Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the disappearance of Grady “Bruce” Benson.

Grady “Bruce” Benson. Image courtesy OSBI.

The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office previously released a silver alert for Benson on November 9, 2022. The OSBI says the silver alert has not yielded any information regarding Benson’s whereabouts.

According to the OSBI, they are now investigating into the suspicious disappearance of Benson.

Benson is a white male, 5’11” tall, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his home in Randlett, Oklahoma, wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.

All of Benson’s vehicles have been found.

Any information on Benson’s suspicious disappearance can be reported to the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or emailed tips@osbi.ok.gov.