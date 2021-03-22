OSBI investigating suspicious disappearance of Oklahoma man

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help regarding the search for a missing man.

Officials say 33-year-old Rhett Patrick Allen was last seen on March 3, just before 1 p.m.

Rhett Allen

Investigators say he was scheduled to meet his parents, who were taking him to a treatment facility in Oklahoma City.

When he failed to show up, family members found his truck at his home in Crawford.

Authorities say the truck was locked and contained his wallet, phone and packed bags.

Allen is described as a white man, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has been known to frequent the Texas panhandle area.

If you have any information on Allen’s whereabouts, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.