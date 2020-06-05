OSBI: Investigation leads to Oklahoma couple’s arrest for child pornography, bestiality

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has arrested a woman in connection to a child pornography investigation in which her husband currently sits in jail for.

This investigation began in January 2020 after a Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit forwarded images that were tracked to the Jones, Okla., area.

During the investigation, OSBI agents determined the images were of a 14-month-old child and were taken in November 2018.

That led to the arrest of 26-year-old Cherokee White and 28-year-old Joseph Rogers, who are married.

Rogers was arrested last month, while White was arrested this week.

A forensic investigation of electronics seized after Rogers’ arrest revealed additional sexual assault crimes committed by both parents against the same child from the 2018 pictures. Additionally, it was discovered the pair were violating a pet.

White is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail facing multiple charges including child sexual abuse, manufacturing child pornography, bestiality and unauthorized use of a computer.

Rogers remains in the Oklahoma County Jail facing charges that include child sexual abuse, lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child, distributing, manufacturing and possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a computer. He could face additional charges as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The children have been removed from the home and now are in protective custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.