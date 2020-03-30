OSBI: Investigation underway after couple found dead following argument

SPERRY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her boyfriend’s home, and the man was later found dead in his vehicle, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Sperry police requested assistance with a homicide in the 300 block of W. 88th St. North on Monday.

Early Monday morning, Deena Ostoich was found dead inside her boyfriend, Gary Brown’s, home in Sperry.

OSBI agents learned that Ostoich and Brown had been traveling back from California on March 28 and began arguing.

The couple was going to stay in New Mexico, but the arguing between Ostoich and Brown had escalated and they decided to drive straight through to Oklahoma.

Ostoich’s daughter was traveling with the couple back from California.

She arrived in Tulsa around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Brown began calling Ostoich’s daughter asking her to pick up her mom. The calls continued until 11:30 p.m. when Brown told Ostoich’s daughter that her mom was dead.

Sperry police arrived at Brown’s house and found Ostoich inside the home. She was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday.

About an hour later, the Sperry Police Department was notified that a vehicle matching the description of Brown’s was located in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department notified Sperry officers that the man, identified as Brown, inside the vehicle appeared to be dead. There was no apparent trauma to Brown inside the vehicle, officials say.

The vehicle was registered to Brown.

The Oklahoma State Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for both Ostoich and Brown.