OSBI, law enforcement agencies searching for homicide suspect

STILLWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking for a homicide suspect.

On Wednesday, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI’s assistance with a homicide that occurred on S. 4725 Road in Stilwell.

Officials say Brandon Stane was found dead at the residence with a gunshot wound.

After agents conducted interviews and collected evidence, 35-year-old Tyler Presley was identified as the suspect in Stane’s death.

Presley fled the scene before first responders arrived and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

An arrest warrant was issued for Presley and multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for him.

A description of Presley was not released.

If you have any information about this case or know where Presley is, contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.