BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – OSBI has confirmed it has discovered human remains in Nowata County that link back to a missing Bartlesville man.

OSBI says on August 10th, the Bartlesville Police Department asked for assistance with the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles who has not been seen in over a month.

Devin Viles, Image courtesy OSBI OSBI agents investigate area of remains, Image courtesy OSBI

According to the investigation, OSBI the human remains were submitted for DNA testing.

On August 17th, the results revealed the remains are that of Devin Viles.

Authorities say 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson is charged with murdering Viles.

OSBI says, Thompson is currently incarcerated in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.