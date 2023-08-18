BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – OSBI has confirmed it has discovered human remains in Nowata County that link back to a missing Bartlesville man.
OSBI says on August 10th, the Bartlesville Police Department asked for assistance with the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles who has not been seen in over a month.
According to the investigation, OSBI the human remains were submitted for DNA testing.
On August 17th, the results revealed the remains are that of Devin Viles.
Authorities say 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson is charged with murdering Viles.
OSBI says, Thompson is currently incarcerated in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.