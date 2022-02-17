POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) needs the public’s help locating a man who failed to appear in court on a charge related to him requesting sexually explicit photos from a girl in Idaho.

Stephen Newman

Stephen Michael Newman is wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court multiple times, according to OSBI officials.

Authorities arrested Newman in November 2020 on suspicion of procuring obscene material, a felony crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent OSBI ICAC a tip that Newman was having online chats with a child in Idaho.

Idaho authorities had obtained a search warrant and found that the IP address of the person chatting with the child was located in Poteau, Okla.

“During the investigation, agents discovered that Newman had been requesting sexually explicit photos and videos from the girl in Idaho,” OSBI officials said.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search Newman’s electronic devices and found more than 50 pieces of evidence, including photos and videos of child pornography and child sex abuse, according to OSBI.

Newman bonded out of jail following his November 2020 arrest and has not returned to court for his required appearances.

Please contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have any information on Newman’s whereabouts. You can remain anonymous.