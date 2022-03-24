COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a 39-year-old woman’s in-custody death.

On March 20, the OSBI was called to the Comanche County Detention Center following a death at the facility.

Detention officers conducting a routine inmate count found 39-year-old Vanessa Thorpe unresponsive in her cell.

Immediately, detention officers began performing life saving measures on Thorpe.

However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her exact cause and manner of death.