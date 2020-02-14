OSBI: Man allegedly shot, killed man in N.E. Oklahoma

DEWEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a murder and attempted suicide that happened in northeast Oklahoma.

Late Thursday night, the Dewey Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a protective order at a home near E. 12th St. and N. Choctaw Ave.

The protective order was to evict 25-year-old Tyler Gage, the husband of a woman who lived at the home.

OSBI officials say Gage left the home at that time, but later returned with a gun.

When he came back to the home, he allegedly forced his way into the home and shot 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage then turned the gun on himself. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Four children were home at the time of the shooting.

Neither the woman nor the children were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.