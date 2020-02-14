OSBI: Man allegedly shot, killed man in N.E. Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEWEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a murder and attempted suicide that happened in northeast Oklahoma.

Late Thursday night, the Dewey Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a protective order at a home near E. 12th St. and N. Choctaw Ave.

The protective order was to evict 25-year-old Tyler Gage, the husband of a woman who lived at the home.

OSBI officials say Gage left the home at that time, but later returned with a gun.

When he came back to the home, he allegedly forced his way into the home and shot 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage then turned the gun on himself. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Four children were home at the time of the shooting.

Neither the woman nor the children were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter