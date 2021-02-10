OSBI: Man in custody after 2 found dead, another injured in Chickasha home

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a suspect is in custody after a man and a child were found dead and a woman was found injured in a home Tuesday.



On February 9, a 911 call was made from the home but the caller hung up. Chickasha police were dispatched and attempted to make contact with the homeowner. When they arrived, officers could hear someone inside the home calling for help. Officers forced entry and discovered there were four people injured inside the home.

Medical personnel were called and pronounced 67-year-old Leon W. Pye and 4-year-old Kaeos Yates dead at the scene. Pye’s wife, Delci, was injured and taken to the hospital.



The fourth person in the home was 42-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson. He was identified as the person who inflicted the injuries to the Pyes and Yates. He was taken into custody by Chickasha police at the scene and then transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He remains hospitalized and in custody pending formal charges from the Grady County District Attorney.



Delci Pye also remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.