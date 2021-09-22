OSBI: Man killed after shooting, killing estranged wife

POCOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigation after two people were found dead at an apartment complex.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about two shooting victims being in the 100 block of W. Pryor in Pocola.

When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Ella Moore just inside her son’s apartment and 71-year-old Billy Moore just outside the apartment. Both had gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Ella was at her son’s apartment and was about to go back to her apartment next door. As she was leaving, her son reported hearing loud pops and screams.

He grabbed his gun and went to the front of the apartment, where he found his mother shot. Officials say he saw Billy going for his weapon, and he shot him.

Investigators say Ella and Billy were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ella was estranged from her husband and had received a protective order against him in May, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say.

No arrests have been made. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LeFlore County District Attorney’s office for review.    

